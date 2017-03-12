VIDEO: Hash oil suspected in Colorado house explosion

Video courtesy of CNN.

COLORADO (KRON) — Authorities believe hash oil was the cause of an explosion in a Colorado home that left three people severely injured.

The explosion happened Saturday in Park County. Two men and a woman, all in their 20’s, were inside the home and were badly burned.

Neighbors were stunned as they watched the house become completely engulfed in flames.

“It’s shocking,” neighbor Deb Cato said. “We moved up here to get away from all this stuff, and it blows you away.”

As neighbor Gene Calhoun points out, this is one of many recent incidents involving hash oil.

“The way that’s happening these days, I’m not really surprised,” Calhoun said.

Park County officials say the three people injured are in the hospital in serious condition, but are expected to survive.

