VIDEO: Hash oil suspected in Colorado house explosion

By Published:
Image courtesy of CNN

Video courtesy of CNN.

COLORADO (KRON) — Authorities believe hash oil was the cause of an explosion in a Colorado home that left three people severely injured.

The explosion happened Saturday in Park County. Two men and a woman, all in their 20’s, were inside the home and were badly burned.

Neighbors were stunned as they watched the house become completely engulfed in flames.

“It’s shocking,” neighbor Deb Cato said. “We moved up here to get away from all this stuff, and it blows you away.”

As neighbor Gene Calhoun points out, this is one of many recent incidents involving hash oil.

“The way that’s happening these days, I’m not really surprised,” Calhoun said.

Park County officials say the three people injured are in the hospital in serious condition, but are expected to survive.

CNN contributed to this article

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s