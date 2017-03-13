1 arrested after woman shot on International Boulevard in Oakland

By and Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police have arrested one suspect after a shooting that left one woman seriously injured on International Boulevard on Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:05 p.m. in the 6700 block of International Boulevard.

One suspect is in custody but Oakland police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Further details about the victim were also not immediately available.

The woman remains in critical condition.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s