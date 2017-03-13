OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police have arrested one suspect after a shooting that left one woman seriously injured on International Boulevard on Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:05 p.m. in the 6700 block of International Boulevard.

One suspect is in custody but Oakland police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Further details about the victim were also not immediately available.

The woman remains in critical condition.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.