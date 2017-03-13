3 girls who were sexually assaulted by Morgan Hill teacher reach tentative multi-million-dollar settlement

By and Published:

 

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — The three girls who were sexually assaulted by a Morgan Hill teacher reached a tentative multi-million-dollar settlement in court.

The lawsuit was against the Morgan Hill Unified School District.

An attorney who represents the three girls confirmed the $8.25 million settlement on Monday.

However, it has not been finalized because attorneys for both sides are now working out non-financial details.

Police say 53-year-old John Lloyd sexually abused the girls at Paradise Valley Elementary between 2012 and 2014.

A judge sentenced the former Morgan Hill teacher to 40 years in prison.

