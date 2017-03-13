911 dispatcher helps couple deliver baby on Hwy 4 in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON)– A 911 dispatcher helped a couple deliver a baby girl on Highway 4 near Antioch on Sunday afternoon.

The couple was parked alongside westbound Highway 4 when the father placed a call to 911.

The calm dispatcher on the other end of the phone walked the couple through the delivery process.

The mother is heard in the background screaming and moaning, as the baby’s head pushes forward.

During the process, the father kept a cool demeanor.

When the baby girl finally made her entrance into the world the relieved father said,”she’s out!”