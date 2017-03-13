Alleged jewel thief arrested after missing court hearing

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, Doris Payne speaks during an interview in Atlanta. Payne, a noted jewel thief who discussed her six-decade criminal career in a documentary has been arrested after authorities said she failed to appear in court. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Payne was arrested at her Atlanta home on Monday, March 13, 2017. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A noted jewel thief who discussed her six-decade criminal career in a documentary has been arrested after authorities said she failed to appear in court.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 86-year-old Doris Marie Payne Monday was arrested at her Atlanta home. She was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

It was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney who could speak for her.

Payne was sought after missing an arraignment March 6 in an alleged 2016 jewelry theft at Perimeter Mall, about 13 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

A judge deemed her too ill to stand trial Feb. 21 in the 2015 theft of a pair of designer earrings from a Saks Fifth Avenue.

Payne, her family and friends discuss her life in the 2013 documentary “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s