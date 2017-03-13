Demolition delayed on California’s crumbling Big Sur bridge

A crane sits on Highway 1 south of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur, Calif., Monday, March 13, 2017. The downed bridge along the California coast has split the Big Sur area in two, stranding residents without access to grocery stores and public services and closing part of scenic Highway 1 for as long as a year. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Officials say demolition work has been suspended on a crumbling bridge along the California coast that stranded residents in the popular Big Sur area and closed part of iconic Highway 1.

California Department of Transportation spokesman Jim Shivers says a giant crane dropped a 6,000-pound wrecking ball on the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge for about three hours Monday, but it only gently tapped the span.

He says engineers are trying to figure out how the wrecking ball can have the needed force to demolish the overpass. Work will resume later this week.

Heavy rain damaged the bridge beyond repair, stranding more than 400 residents on one side. Helicopters are bringing in food, and people can use a footpath.

The department says the bridge will take at least nine months to rebuild, keeping tourists from the community known for luxury spas, posh hotels and scenic retreats

