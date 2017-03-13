Livermore fire displaces 2, kills 2 pet snakes

LIVERMORE (KRON) — Two people are displaced and their two pet snakes are dead after fire destroyed a Livermore home early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Alameda County Firefighters responded to the fire in the 20000 block of Midway Rd. just after 3:30 a.m.

Fire officials say Tracy Firefighters were called in for assistance after flames spread through the entire home and into the attic.

There were no human injuries reported, according to fire officials. However, the two pet snakes did not survive. Crews were able to resuscitated and save a pet cat.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help those displaced by the blaze.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.