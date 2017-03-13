Livermore police seek public’s help in finding missing autistic teen

LIVERMORE (BCN)–Livermore police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager who’s autistic.

Police said 18-year-old Andrew “Andy” Nichols walked away from his home in Livermore at about 11 a.m. on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

Nichols is described as a high-functioning autistic young man who has the cognitive and social skills of a 12 or 13-year-old.

Authorities said Nichols doesn’t have any known friends or associates and therefore there are limited leads for finding him.

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for Nichols and to call them immediately at (925) 371-4987 if they see him or know his whereabouts.

Nichols is a white male who is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 165 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes, police said.

Nichols left home without his medication, cellphone or money, according to police.