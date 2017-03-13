Man arrested for shooting 19-year-old girlfriend in Belmont

BELMONT (BCN)–A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting his 19-year-old girlfriend in Belmont on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting was reported in the 1100 block of Elmer Street around 12:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police canvassed the area and initially reported that there were no known suspects, but later took Jorge Eduardo Valiente of San Bruno into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence.

Investigators recovered a semi-automatic handgun allegedly used in the shooting and they believe there are no outstanding suspects in the case.

Valiente was booked into San Mateo County Jail.