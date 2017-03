NAPA (KRON) — A man has died in a Napa officer-involved shooting on Monday night, according to police.

It happened near a Home Depot and Target store after 6 p.m.

Police say they got several calls about a man with a knife acting “stoned or crazy.”

The suspect was outside the Home Depot.

It is unclear what specifically led police to shoot the man. His name has not been released.

