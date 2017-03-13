Man hospitalized after falling into water from Oakland pier

OAKLAND (KRON)– A man is in the hospital this morning after he fell into the Oakland Estuary, Oakland Fire Department officials said.

Around 3:55 a.m., fire crews responded to the area of 1717 Embarcadero.

A security guard reported seeing a man around the area for several hours, according to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Geoff Hunter.

The man reportedly fell off a pier and into the water. It is believed he was intoxicated at the time, Hunter said.

Oakland fire crews and police officers responded to the scene after the security guard then called 911 for help.

A rescuer pulled the man out of the water using a paddle board, Hunter said.

The man was taken to a hospital.

There are no updates on his condition at this time.