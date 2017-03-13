Man killed after motorcycle crashes into car in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car Sunday night in Santa Rosa, police said.

Around 10:23 p.m., police officers were dispatched to state Highway 12 and South Boas Dr. on a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Several witnesses called 911 to report the collision, police said.

According to police, a green 2000 Chevy Suburban was making a left turn from South Boas Dr. onto Highway 12. At the same time, a motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 12, approaching South Boas Dr., when it collided with the Chevy crossing the eastbound lanes.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the driver of the motorcycle down on the roadway, unresponsive and suffering from significant injuries.

The motorcyclist, identified as 57-year-old Bret Allen Russell of Santa Rosa, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as 51-year-old Fernando Izquierdotineo, also of Santa Rosa.

He remained on the scene and was interviewed by investigators at the police department.

He showed no signs or symptoms of alcohol intoxication or other impairment, and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police Officer Kenny Ferrigno at (707) 543-3636.

Bay City News contributed to this article.