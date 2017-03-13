SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man is in the hospital Monday night after suffering life-threatening injuries in an assault in San Francisco.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Kearny Street near Columbus Avenue in the city’s North Beach neighborhood.

Police say the suspect, a 49-year-old man, ran across the street and began hitting a 37-year-old man.

The victim tried to defend himself but fell to the ground where the suspect continued to attack him.

The suspect fled the scene but was later located and arrested by police.

Both the victim and suspect’s names have yet to be released.