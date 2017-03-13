Man suffers life-threatening injuries in San Francisco assault

By and Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man is in the hospital Monday night after suffering life-threatening injuries in an assault in San Francisco.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Kearny Street near Columbus Avenue in the city’s North Beach neighborhood.

Police say the suspect, a 49-year-old man, ran across the street and began hitting a 37-year-old man.

The victim tried to defend himself but fell to the ground where the suspect continued to attack him.

The suspect fled the scene but was later located and arrested by police.

Both the victim and suspect’s names have yet to be released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s