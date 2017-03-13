MISSING: Elderly Berkeley man with dementia

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing Sunday in Berkeley and is considered at risk.

82-year-old Koichi Kawakami was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Ward St., police said.

Kawakami is described as an Asian man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, and he may be wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

He also suffers from dementia and memory loss, police said.

Anyone with information about Kawakami’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5911.