MISSING: Elderly Berkeley man with dementia

By Published:
Courtesy of Berkeley PD

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing Sunday in Berkeley and is considered at risk.

82-year-old Koichi Kawakami was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Ward St., police said.

Kawakami is described as an Asian man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, and he may be wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

He also suffers from dementia and memory loss, police said.

Anyone with information about Kawakami’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s