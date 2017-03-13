Mudslide closes stretch of East Bay road

CLAYTON (KRON) — A mudslide is closing a stretch of Morgan Territory Rd. in unincorporated Contra Costa County, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Around 1:00 a.m., CHP announced the road is closed in both directions from 3141 Morgan Territory Rd. all the way to Marsh Creek Rd. near Clayton.

As of 2:30 a.m., there was no estimated time for reopening.

Residents who use Morgan Territory Rd. to get to their destinations via Marsh Creek Rd., are forced to reroute through Livermore.

This is an ongoing, rather inconvenient problem for residents, who met with Contra Costa County officials to discuss the issue over the weekend.

However, some left the meeting still feeling frustrated.