Mugshot released of woman arrested in San Francisco standoff

Courtesy of San Francisco PD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday morning police released the booking photo of a woman arrested after a lengthy stand-off with San Francisco police officers last Friday.

57-year-old Samantha Helstrom was armed with a gun when she barricaded herself inside a building in the 500 block of Valencia St.

There was a shelter-in-place for hours until Helstrom was finally taken into custody by police.

Helstrom was booked for “criminal threats and brandishing a firearm in relation to Friday’s barricade,” police said.

