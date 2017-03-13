People Behaving Badly: What’s inside the donation bins?

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — They are scattered all around the Bay Area.

They are donation boxes, and many people use them to get rid of their unwanted items often believing they are helping a charity.

But the bins are creating an eyesore in some neighborhoods because of what happens around, and now apparently, what is happening inside them as well.

Watch the above video to see Stanley Roberts’ full report.

