Police recommend murder charges for suspects in I-80 shooting

RICHMOND (KRON) — Police are recommending murder charges for the three suspects involved with last week’s deadly East Bay freeway shooting.

24-year-old Demarcus Doss and a 24-year-old woman from San Pablo were shot Thursday on Highway 80 around 3:30 p.m. near San Pablo Ave.

Two 17-year-olds and 24-year-old Elliot Johnson of Richmond are identified as suspects in the case.

Since the teens are minors, their identities will not be released.

KRON4 learned Sunday that Doss died of his injuries.

Now, police say the three suspects could be charged with murder.

The 24 year old male victim in Thursday's I-80 freeway shooting has passed away. Murder charges have been recommended for the 3 suspects. pic.twitter.com/Napjs2otbZ — CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) March 12, 2017