CUPERTINO (KRON) — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for burglary suspects in Cupertino, and a shelter-in-place has been issued on Monday, Deputy Richard Glennon said.

Deputies received reports of multiple residential burglaries at around 3:45 p.m. Burglars were seen by residents fleeing the scene. One may have been armed, Glennon said.

So far, two suspects have been arrested. More suspects are believed to be still at large, deputies said.

No injuries have been reported. As of 8:30 p.m., a shelter is still in place.

There are heavy police and SWAT team presences in the area

The areas between Farallone Drive and Patric Court and Wunderlich Drive and Hanna Drive are experiencing the shelter-in-place.

That is located north of Bollinger Road and east of Miller Avenue.

It’s between Highway 85 and Interstate 280 and Lawrence Expressway.

