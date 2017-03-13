Tech Report: Turn old printed pictures to digital with these services

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Most of us have gone completely digital with our pictures, storing them now on our computer or in the cloud.

So, what do you do with all those old printed photos piled in boxes or living in analog photo albums?

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows you online services that let you quickly get those old pics turned digital in an easy and affordable way without leaving your home.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WEB LINKS:

http://www.scanmyphotos.com/

https://blog.google/products/photos/now-your-photos-look-better-ever-even-those-dusty-old-prints/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s