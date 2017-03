PENNSYLVANIA (KRON) — A Pennsylvania house fire that killed a toddler was caused by a hoverboard.

The fire started Saturday night in the city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Police responded to the scene where three young girls had to be rescued from the burning townhouse.

Two of the girls are in critical condition this morning. The other did not survive.

It was reported that a hoverboard plugged into an electrical outlet is what sparked the fire.