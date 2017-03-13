Two universities in Ohio on lockdown after gunfire reported

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – The campuses of Central State University and Wilberforce University are on lock down.

An alert on the Central State’s website went out just before 9:00 p.m. Monday saying “There’s a report of gunfire on campus. The campus is officially on lock down until further notice.”

WDTN confirmed with Xenia Police that both universities are on lock down but dispatch gave no further details.

Our crews on the scene say cars are being moved away from a certain building on Central State’s campus.