Vallejo Police: Full investigation of police beating caught on camera



VALLEJO (KRON)– The Vallejo Police Department released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the video released of two officers using excessive force on a man suspected of acting erratically.

The incident occurred on Friday around 3:13 p.m. near a Valero gas station at 1610 Fairground drive, according to police.

An employee at the gas station reported that a man, 23-year-old Dejuan Hall of Vacaville, was acting erratically and causing customers to feel scared.

Responding officers attempted to make contact with the Hall, but he refused to comply and fled on foot, police said.

A foot chase ensued for several minutes until he came to a stop near the middle of Fairgrounds Drive. A struggle between Hall and an acting officer ensued.

Hall was arrested and booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, resisting or threatening an officer with force and a probation violation, according to police.

The Chief of Police, Andrew Bidou, announced that he ordered a complete investigation of the incident.

The full statement from Chief Bidou is below.

“It is important to note that the Vallejo Police Department reviews every instance of use of force by our officers. We are aware of the attention this particular incident has gained and therefore I have ordered a full and complete investigation to be conducted. I have complete confidence in our Internal Affairs Division and our use of force experts who will conduct this investigation. Upon completion, I will thoroughly review the entire investigation and personally make a final determination. I ask for your continued patience as proceed through this process.”– Chief Bidou