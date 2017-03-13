VIDEO: Accident involving several trucks backs up Hwy 101

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Yoli Aceves

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An accident involving several trucks is causing major traffic congestion on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco.

The accident happened sometime in the 6:00 a.m. hour just before the 3rd St. exit.

No injuries were reported.

The right lane was blocked as crews cleared the trucks off the roadway and cleaned up debris.

All lanes are now open, but KRON4’s Robin Winston is still tracking heavy traffic in this area.

She reports the backup in the northbound direction extends all the way to San Francisco International Airport.

Robin says the alternate route, Highway 280, is also bumper to bumper.

Traffic there is at a crawl from San Bruno to downtown San Francisco.

