VIDEO: Highway 101 in Palo Alto reopens after pothole repair

PALO ALTO (KRON) — All lanes on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto are open for the Monday morning commute after a large pothole forced lane closures Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 10:35 p.m., CHP reported on Twitter that the left lane just north of Embarcadero Rd. was closed until crews could repair the road.

CHP announced they were closing an additional northbound lane as they continued working on the repair.

At 3:38 a.m., CHP announced that all lanes reopened to traffic, but not after at least 12 cars suffered flat tires.

