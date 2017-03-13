SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Demolition work along the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge has reached another milestone.

A massive section of the old roadway was removed on Monday and the remaining sections could be gone in just a matter of weeks.

But while crews are making progress on tearing down the old bridge, that demolition work is delaying the full opening of the popular bike path on the new span.

The demolition work on the Bay Bridge was originally supposed to be done by now and the new bike and pedestrian path connecting Oakland to Yerba Buena and Treasure Island is fully open, but those projects are both still works in progress.

On Monday afternoon, Bill Manley decided to take an hour out of his day and ride across the new eastern span of the Bay Bridge to Treasure Island.

Sadly, he didn’t get far.

“I found the entrance to the bridge blocked,” Manley said.

Currently, Caltrans is keeping the bike path closed Monday through Friday for safety reasons while the demolition work continues on the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge.

Manley was a little disappointed.

“When I went on the bridge by car yesterday, I saw so many people on the sidewalks and on their bicycles that I thought it would be open today,” Manley said.

Meanwhile, the demolition work on the old span took another big step forward On Monday. A 288-foot section of the old roadway was lowered to a barge on the water and taken away.

That leaves just two sections still in place and those could be gone by the end of the month.

“Yeah, it’s a little sad seeing it torn out,” Manley said.

Bill says it’s hard for him to see the iconic old bridge be torn down.

“It’s a real piece of history for sure, Bay Area history,” Manley said.

Despite his disappointing adventure to the Bay Bridge on Monday, Manley says he will be back.

He’s also keeping a hopeful eye on the future.

“It will be nice to have that bike path open all the time, and I look forward to see a bike path all the way to the city itself,” Manley said.

Right now, the bike path is open to the public only on weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At this point, it’s unclear when it will be opened to the public during the rest of the week.