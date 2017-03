SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — She entered a national contest, and on Monday, a doctoral candidate at UC Berkeley came home to share her prize with students from the middle school she attended in San Francisco.

Christine Liu grew up in Visitacion Valley, and on Monday, students from the Lipman and Visitacion Valley middle schools took a field trip to Daly City to see a free screening of “Hidden Figures” to inspire a passion for science.

Watch the above video to see the full report.