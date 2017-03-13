VIDEO: Woman survives car crash with freight train

Video courtesy of CNN.

COMMERCE (KRON) — A woman is alive after her car crashed with a train in Southern California on Friday.

The 40-year-old woman’s car was completely mangled by the collision that took place in Commerce, a city located in southeast Los Angeles County.

She was trapped under the freight train where her car was wedged.

Miraculously, firefighters were able to rescue her.

They had to actually cut her from the wreckage using heavy equipment.

The woman was immediately taken to a hospital, but appeared to be okay.

Details regarding the cause of the crash are unavailable at this time.

CNN contributed to this article.