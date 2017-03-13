VIDEO: Woman survives car crash with freight train

By Published:
Courtesy of CNN

Video courtesy of CNN.

COMMERCE (KRON) — A woman is alive after her car crashed with a train in Southern California on Friday.

The 40-year-old woman’s car was completely mangled by the collision that took place in Commerce, a city located in southeast Los Angeles County.

She was trapped under the freight train where her car was wedged.

Miraculously, firefighters were able to rescue her.

They had to actually cut her from the wreckage using heavy equipment.

The woman was immediately taken to a hospital, but appeared  to be okay.

Details regarding the cause of the crash are unavailable at this time.

CNN contributed to this article.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s