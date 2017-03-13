LAKEWOOD, Wash. (WFLA) —A Washington woman found a heartbreaking letter on her doorstep written by a young, grieving boy.

In the note, the boy confesses to stealing one of Christina Reitz’s wind chimes.

He explains that the ornament reminded him and his sister of their dead mother.

The boy, who says his name is Jake left a $5 bill to replace what was stolen.

“I am sorry that we sold your wind chime our mom died and liked butterflies so my sister took it to put by our window I am sorry this is only money I have please do not be mad at us,” he pleads in the letter.

Reitz shared a picture of the letter with a local group on Facebook in hopes to track down the boy.

“Well, Jake I’m not sure who you are but you can come get your money back sweetie. I had 3 of those wind chimes, you can come back get your money back and have one also so both of you have your own. I am not mad. Please come over to my house,” she wrote in the post.

Her appeal was successful. Reitz was flooded with messages and finally connected with the boy’s family after his aunt responded to the post on Facebook.

In an update, Reitz said she expects to meet the boy soon.