Work to repair Big Oak Flat road resumes in Yosemite

By Published:

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KRON)– Crews resumed work along Big Oak Flat Road that leads to Yosemite Valley on Monday.

Damage caused by harsh winter storm conditions severely impacted the roads, resulting in its closure.

Yosemite National Park deemed the road unsafe for drivers to travel on in late February.

Heavy rainfall saturated the soils and the soils under the road began to slide downhill.

Over 200 feet of roadway has been impacted, according to park officials.

“We know this road closure places a burden on the surrounding communities and we are working as quickly as we can to get the road reopened safely,” said Yosemite National Park Superintendent Woody Smeck.

