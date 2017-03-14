HAYWARD (KRON) — Police activity at a Hayward apartment complex has netted two suspects, according to police on Twitter.

It happened at the City View Apartments. Police are searching for addition suspects.

At around 5:30 p.m., police were notified of an incident at City View Apartments located on Carlos Lee Boulevard.

California State University East Bay is not involved, according to police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Investigating an incident at City View apartments. 2 suspects in custody. Searching for possible additional. CSUEB is not involved. — HaywardPD (@HaywardPD) March 15, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js