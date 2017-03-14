2 suspects in custody after police activity at Hayward apartments, search for possible additional suspect

HAYWARD (KRON) — Police activity at a Hayward apartment complex has netted two suspects, according to police on Twitter.

It happened at the City View Apartments. Police are searching for addition suspects.

At around 5:30 p.m., police were notified of an incident at City View Apartments located on Carlos Lee Boulevard.

California State University East Bay is not involved, according to police.

