SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A three-car crash has blocked off Second and King streets in San Francisco on Tuesday night, according to police.

The area has been blocked off since about 9 p.m., police said.

The crash did result in injuries. None appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

All of the injured have been taken to the hospital.

There is no estimated time as to when the roadway will reopen.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time and police are investigating.

