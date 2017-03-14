6 displaced by Fairfield house attic fire

FAIRFIELD (BCN) — An attic fire displaced six adults from a home in the 1500 block of Maryland Street in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon, a Fairfield Fire Department battalion chief said.

The 3 p.m. attic fire caused damage estimated at $150,000 and there were no injuries, Battalion Chief Matt Luckenbach said.

A report about a person trapped inside the cluttered single-story house was unfounded, Luckenbach said.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in about 25 minutes.

The cause and point of origin are under investigation, Luckenbach said.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 5 p.m.

