East Coast storms impact Bay Area travelers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A powerful nor’easter pounded the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast early Tuesday, affecting some Bay Area travelers.
The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.
As a result, 89 flights and counting at San Francisco International Airport are cancelled Tuesday.
38 of these canceled flights are departures. 51 of them are arriving flights, mostly from Boston south to Baltimore.
Winter Storm Stella
Winter Storm Stella x
According to the airline-tracking website FlightAware, more than 5,000 total flights Tuesday were canceled.
“This is a serious winter storm,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said, adding that some parts of the state could see over a foot of snow. “It’s obviously going to be the biggest event we’ve had this season and people need to be prepared. They need to be safe.”
The storm was expected to dump 1 to 2 feet of snow on the New York City metro area with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.
The weather service’s office near Philadelphia called the storm “life-threatening” and warned people to “shelter in place.” Coastal flood warnings were in effect from Massachusetts to Delaware.