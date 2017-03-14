VALLEJO (BCN) — A female bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in Vallejo during a collision with an SUV, according to police.

At 5:47 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision involving a bicyclist and a GMC Envoy on Curtola Parkway, west of Sonoma Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the bicyclist had suffered major injuries. She was taken to a hospital, police said.

The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Vallejo man, was not injured.

After a preliminary investigation, officers learned that the 2005 GMC Envoy was traveling west on Curtola Parkway while the bicyclist was traveling north, across Curtola Parkway.

According to witnesses, the bicyclist was initially on the south sidewalk of Curtola Parkway, between Main Street and Sonoma Boulevard.

As eastbound traffic was stopped at a red light, the bicyclist then began weaving between the stopped cars.

When the bicyclist reached the westbound lane of Curtola Parkway, she collided with the passing GMC, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and said intoxication appears to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vallejo police Officer Jim Melville at (707) 648-4014.