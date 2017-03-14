Blood trail leads deputies to dead body in San Leandro home

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A 41-year-old man was killed inside a home in unincorporated San Leandro on Monday afternoon in a bloody fight with another man who he knew, an Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman said today.

Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Selborne Dr. around 1:45 p.m. Monday after receiving a report about a fight, authorities said.

Police noticed a trail of blood leading up to a home, Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

As deputies approached the front door, they noticed “a considerable amount of blood,” Kelly said.

After they entered, the deputies found a 41-year-old man on the floor with serious injuries.

He pronounced dead at the scene, Kelly said.

His name is not being released until his family is notified.

Investigators say it appears that a gun and knife were possibly used during the crime.

They later found that the victim and suspect knew each other, according to Kelly.

Motives behind the incident remain unclear, he said.

Detectives are actively looking for the homicide suspect, who remains at large, according to Kelly.

Detectives and crime lab personnel are still at the scene today and are going through the house to collect forensic evidence and document the scene, Kelly said.

The suspect’s name won’t be released until he’s in custody, Kelly said.

Alameda County sheriff’s officials are asking anyone who has information about the incident or has residential surveillance video of it to call their investigation bureau at (510) 667-3636.