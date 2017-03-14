PENNGROVE (KRON) — The body of a missing 63-year-old Penngrove woman, who went missing in 2014, was found in February and foul play is suspected, Sgt. Spencer Crum said on Tuesday.

The body was found at the Pt. Reyes National Seashore, just outside the Pt. Reyes Station. The death is considered a homicide.

Annie Bailly disappeared on Dec. 7, 2014. Her car, keys, and purse were left at home, deputies said.

Her case has been considered suspicious and the family had issued a $10,000 reward to help locate her.

Drivers involved in a crash near Lagunitas Creek off Platform Bridge Road, between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and Petaluma-Point Reyes Road in Marin County, made the discovery, deputies said.

Bailly’s body was found over an embankment.

An autopsy confirmed the body was that of Bailly.

A cause of death has not been released, but evidence shows she was murdered, deputies said.

