HAYWARD (KRON) — Fremont police were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Hayward Tuesday night, according to a tweet by police.

It happened near the California State University East Bay campus.

Hayward police have two suspects in custody and are currently searching for another suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.

The shooting occurred at the City View apartments, located at 25200 Carlos Bee Blvd, Hayward police said on Twitter at 6:08 p.m.

University officials initially issued a shelter in place for the nearby student housing complex University Village, located at 25400 Carlos Bee Blvd. That shelter in place has since been lifted and Carlos Bee Boulevard is now open, according to University officials.

Nearby Campus Drive and Second Street remain closed, as police investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred nearby.

Classes at the university were not affected and people on campus are not at risk, university officials said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Fremont officers were involved in an officer involved shooting in Hayward this evening. @HaywardPolice has assumed command in a search 1/2 — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) March 15, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js