Head-on collision closes West Santa Rosa Road

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — A head-on collision that injured three people resulted in the closure of Stony Point Road in west Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon, a Santa Rosa police sergeant said.

A white Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Stony Point Road at Ludwig Avenue around 1 p.m. when it swerved into the southbound lane, then swerved back in the northbound lane, Sgt. Micheal Chad Heiser said.

The driver of a southbound blue Toyota Prius swerved but was unable to avoid a collision, Heiser said.

The Prius driver was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel. She, a passenger in her vehicle and the pickup driver were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. None of the parties injures appeared to be life-threatening, Heiser said.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to call Santa Rosa police traffic Officer Scott Anderson at (707) 543-3636.