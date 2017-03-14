Heavy snow in Lake Tahoe causes roof to collapse

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Winter in the Sierra is a chore for most residents, and also a danger.

A Lake Tahoe home recently captured the dangers of winter after the weight of a snow pile collapsed more than half of the roof.

Thankfully, no one was inside when the roof collapsed.

“In total this rooftop was holding around 240,000 pounds,” Eric Guevin said.

Tahoe Douglas fire district says the threat of roof collapses are increasing this season.

“It happened in split seconds-the collapse. This was a sudden collapse. If someone was in the structure there most likely would have been a fatality here,” Guevin said.