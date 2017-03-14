‘Just leave her’: Police say mother abandoned toddler in California grocery store

RIVERSIDE (KRON) — “Just leave her.” That’s what a mother allegedly told a woman in a Riverside grocery store.

Authorities are now searching for the woman who is accused of abandoning her two-year-old daughter at a supermarket.

“I saw this lady and her daughter was running around and I said ‘your daughter is running around crazy’ and she said: ‘yep she’s always doing that,'” said Colby Dee Mattsson, a worker at the supermarket.

Mattson was working Sunday night at the Food For Less when he noticed the mother and daughter in the store. He says the mom gave off a depressed aura.

Police say the mother is seen on security video checking out at the cash register and then leaves without her toddler, who Colby says didn’t have a clue.

“She was just playing around. She didn’t know better because she was very little. She was just floating around and everybody in the store was like why is the child running around alone? Where is her mother?”

Investigators say a good samaritan noticed the girl alone and brought her back to her mother but was told, “oh, just leave her.”

The child is now with protective services and Riverside police are looking for the mother.

The child was never reported missing and identified her mother in the video.

“We stopped it right on her mom and we picked her up and we asked honey, who’s that and she said ‘mommy’ and she got all like sad face and we all just looked at each other and our hearts kind of just broke.”