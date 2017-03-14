Man seriously injured, woman arrested in San Francisco stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was left with serious injuries and a woman was arrested after a stabbing in San Francisco Monday night, police said.

The stabbing happened in the area of Market and Seventh streets shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to police.

The 51-year-old victim was approached by a 36-year-old woman, police said.

The woman screamed and then allegedly stabbed the man several times as he tried to run away.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the woman.

Her identity was not released as of Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.