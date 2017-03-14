Naked man stuck in shaft over Togo’s Sandwiches in Napa

NAPA (KRON) — A man is being rescued from a shaft at a Togo’s Sandwiches shop in Napa Tuesday morning.

Fire and police crews responded at around 8 a.m. to the shop located at 269 Soscol Avenue.

A man told KRON4’s Will Tran that his coworker heard someone yelling for help.

The man knocked on the Togo’s door and told a woman who was working there that someone is calling for help.

It’s unclear how he became stuck but he said he was “looking for a wishing well.”

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

