Missing Berkeley man safely returns home

BERKELEY (KRON) — An elderly man who went missing in Berkeley on Sunday was found safe a day later, according to police.

82-year-old Koichi Kawakami was considered at risk because he suffers from dementia and memory loss, police said.

Kawakami’s family called Berkeley police around 4:53 p.m. Monday to tell them he returned and was unharmed.

Prior to returning home, Kawakami was last seen on Sunday afternoon in the 1900 block of Ward St., police said.

His family and Berkeley Police Department thanked the good Samaritan who helped Kawakami find his way home.

No further details about how he got home are available.

