MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns, plans to release them

NEW YORK (WCMH) – MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns, and she plans to release them Tuesday night.

Maddow tweeted shortly after 4:30 p.m. saying, “We’ve got Trump tax returns.”

The tweet does not say how her show obtained the tax returns. It also does not specify what years the tax returns cover.

During the campaign, President Trump said he would not release his tax returns while he was under audit by the IRS.

Maddow also tweeted that she had Trump’s 2005 returns.

