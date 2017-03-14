MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns, plans to release them

FILE - In this March 13, 2107 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The White House and its allies have stepped up attacks on a foe typically associated with fragile democracies, military coups and spy thrillers. The so-called “the deep state,” an alleged shadowy network of powerful entrenched federal and military interests, has increasingly become the focus of Republicans who blame such forces for deliberately trying to undermine the new president. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (WCMH) – MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns, and she plans to release them Tuesday night.

Maddow tweeted shortly after 4:30 p.m. saying, “We’ve got Trump tax returns.”

The tweet does not say how her show obtained the tax returns. It also does not specify what years the tax returns cover.

During the campaign, President Trump said he would not release his tax returns while he was under audit by the IRS.

Maddow also tweeted that she had Trump’s 2005 returns.

