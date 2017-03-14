Palo Alto Caltrain sexual assault suspect turns himself into police

Related Coverage VIDEO: Search for Palo Alto Caltrain sexual assault suspect

PALO ALTO (KRON) — A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Palo Alto Caltrain station has turned himself into police, according to authorities.

26-year-old George Moubarak of South San Francisco turned himself into the Palo Alto Police Department on March 10 after seeing his picture on the news and social media, police said.

On March 8, Moubarak allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was waiting at the Marguerite Stanford bus kiosk on the southbound platform of the University Caltrain Station. The victim was able to fight off the suspect and was left uninjured.

Police say Moubarak has been involved in at least two separate sexual assaults.

The second attack police believe he was involved in happened in the 200 block of Alma Street near downtown around 9:15 p.m. last Wednesday.

Moubarak was placed under arrest and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail where he faces felony charges.

This case is still under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office reminds all passengers to be aware of their surroundings. Don’t get distracted by electronics. Stand or wait in well-lit areas or areas where you can been seen or see others.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Det. Mike Baron at (650) 622-8053 or e-mail him at Mbaron@smcgov.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 800-547-2700