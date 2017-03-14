People Behaving Badly: Obey all three signals at this San Francisco crossing

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We have traffic signals to keep us from crashing into each other, but many people do not believe they need to follow those rules.

Our Stanley Roberts found an intersection with three different types of traffic signals, which happen to be at the exact same crossing.

That is right. Three different signals?

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s