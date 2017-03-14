Police activity at CSU East Bay prompts ‘stay in place’

HAYWARD (KRON) — Police activity had prompted a stay-in-place order at University Village at California State University East Bay, according to school spokeswoman Natalie Feulner.

That lockdown has since been lifted. It is now safe to leave and enter the campus via Harder Road, the school said on Twitter.

Classes will continue as scheduled.

University Village is a student housing complex, located on Carlos Bee Boulevard on the campus. The school also said police were investigating shots fired off campus and said on Twitter the campus was not at risk.

Hayward police say they caught two suspects at the nearby City View apartments, and were searching for another, but would not say if this was related to the CSU East Bay stay in place.

Hayward Police are currently investigating an incident of shots fired off campus, but the campus itself is NOT at risk. — Cal State East Bay (@CalStateEastBay) March 15, 2017

No other information has been released by police.

