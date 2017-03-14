Salinas man found guilty of manslaughter in 2015 attack

SALINAS (KRON) — On Friday a jury found a Salinas man guilty of manslaughter and intimidating a witness, Monterey County prosecutors said Monday.

44-year-old Davion Smith punched 26-year-old Tyler Webb on Aug. 25, 2015 in the Chinatown area of Salinas.

The force of the punch caused Webb to fall and hit his head on the cement street.

Webb’s skull was fractured by the impact, causing brain damage.

The next day his family took him off life support, Managing Deputy District Attorney Charles Olvis said.

After Smith was bailed out of jail, he intimidated a witness from cooperating with police.

Smith will be sentenced on April 28 before Judge Pamela Butler.

He faces a maximum of 19 years in state prison, Olvis said.

Bay City News contributed to this article.