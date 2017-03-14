San Francisco fire displaces 6 people, 2 dogs

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Six people are displaced after a one-alarm fire Monday night in San Francisco’s Lake Street neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department officials.

Around 8:52 p.m., fire crews responded to 191 Fifth Ave., where they found heavy smoke coming from the top floor of the four-story building.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 9:03 p.m., fire officials said.

One person suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., fire officials reported on Twitter that five adults, one child, and two dogs were displaced by the fire.

They are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and city services.

